Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $343.60

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 343.60 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.17), with a volume of 362491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.20 ($4.33).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96.
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
