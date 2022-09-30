Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,324.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,324 ($28.08) and last traded at GBX 2,324 ($28.08), with a volume of 1666620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,441.98 ($29.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,825.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,909.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Gillian Sheldon acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($33.74) per share, with a total value of £9,772 ($11,807.64). In other news, insider Gillian Sheldon bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($33.74) per share, with a total value of £9,772 ($11,807.64). Also, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total value of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

