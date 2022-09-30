Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Sekisui House Reit Stock Performance
