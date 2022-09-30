Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,700,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,503,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

