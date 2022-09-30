River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

