River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 141,261 Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

BLCO stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.72 million. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

