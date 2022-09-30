Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $137.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.