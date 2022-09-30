Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,498 shares of company stock worth $4,750,606. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

