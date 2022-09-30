Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.20

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.33), with a volume of 6612277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PHP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

