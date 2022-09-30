Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,055 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

