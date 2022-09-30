Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,286 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,286 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 148.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 86,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.