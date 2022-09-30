PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

