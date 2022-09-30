PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

