Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

