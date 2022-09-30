Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $218.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.65.

NSC stock opened at $214.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $211.66 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.59.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

