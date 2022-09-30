New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,050,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,889,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $214.43 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

