MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

MP Materials Stock Down 6.1 %

MP stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 893,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after buying an additional 160,885 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

