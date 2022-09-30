Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,480.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,480 ($17.88) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($17.88), with a volume of 40972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,532 ($18.51).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £689.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,758.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,979.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kathy Quashie purchased 450 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

