Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of ANHGY stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49. Mediclinic International has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.58.
Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.
