Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 138,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.9% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $166.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

