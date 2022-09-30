Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Critical Review

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 13.36% 34.39% 5.91% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 2.90 $838.00 million $2.62 20.76 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 2 11 11 0 2.38 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $65.54, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

