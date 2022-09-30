iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Head-To-Head Survey

iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iSign Solutions and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.51%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

This table compares iSign Solutions and NortonLifeLock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSign Solutions $1.01 million 4.00 -$1.94 million N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 4.16 $836.00 million $1.43 14.24

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than iSign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares iSign Solutions and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% NortonLifeLock 30.35% -565.66% 15.24%

Risk and Volatility

iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats iSign Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

