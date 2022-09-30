iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.97

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.97 and last traded at $75.94, with a volume of 21720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

