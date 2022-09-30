iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.18 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.70.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

