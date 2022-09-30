Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by OTR Global to Positive

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.60.

ILMN stock opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3,229.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

