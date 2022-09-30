Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.31 and a 200-day moving average of $518.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

