HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,485 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 806,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $60.97 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.