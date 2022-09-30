HNP Capital LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,809 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.