HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

