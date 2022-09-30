Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

