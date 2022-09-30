Head-To-Head Review: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) versus D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.09 -$55.90 million N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.32 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -1.89

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Onion Global has a beta of -4.94, meaning that its stock price is 594% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. beats Onion Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

