HC Wainwright Boosts Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $20.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of EQ opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

