Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.