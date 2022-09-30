Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.08. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.