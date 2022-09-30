GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.52 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

