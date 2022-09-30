Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

