Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.