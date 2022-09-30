Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $292.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.53), with a volume of 335120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.50 ($3.80).

GEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £682.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Paul James acquired 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). In related news, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

