Garland Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 4.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

