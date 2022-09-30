Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 68,874 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,874 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.92% of Natera worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Natera by 3.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Natera by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Natera by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 329,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $53,303,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,039.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,768.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,039.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $606,552. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $121.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

