Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,012 shares of company stock worth $1,749,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,041,000 after buying an additional 485,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.