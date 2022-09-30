Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $609,222,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $176,271,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $691.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.09 and a 200 day moving average of $643.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

