Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,230 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

