easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $284.00

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 286.17 ($3.46), with a volume of 609003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.80 ($3.63).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 367.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

