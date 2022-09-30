E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $877.95

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$877.95 and traded as low as C$852.51. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$852.51, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$877.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$860.08.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported C($123.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1,073.73) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

