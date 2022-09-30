Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 49,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $164.39 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.67 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.36.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.