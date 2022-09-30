Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 5,972 Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 42.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

