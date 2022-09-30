Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 1,048 Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 71,424 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,126.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,126.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

See Also

