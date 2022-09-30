Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robotti Robert increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 523,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $5.26 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.02 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

