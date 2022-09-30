Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

John Marshall Bancorp stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

John Marshall Bancorp Profile

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

